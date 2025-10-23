Iranian citizen Mahdieh Esfandiari granted conditional release from French prison

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Wednesday that Iran’s embassy in Paris was informed of the decision by the case judge.

“The permit for conditional release has been issued, meaning she has been transferred from prison to a supervised residence outside the facility until her court hearing,” he explained.

According to Baghaei, Esfandiari’s trial has not yet taken place, and the court session is expected to be scheduled for December or January.

He described the development as “a positive step” and expressed hope that it would pave the way for her full release in the near future.

Esfandiari disappeared in late February 2025, and her family reported her missing to Iranian authorities after weeks of no contact. French prosecutors later confirmed in April 2025 that she had been detained and was being held at Fresnes Prison near Paris.

She faces charges of pro-Palestinian content. Iranian officials have described the accusations as politically motivated and related to her support for Palestinians and condemnation of civilian killings in Gaza.