Iran condemns France’s detention of citizen Mahdieh Esfandiari, calls it ‘hostage-taking’

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian Affairs, Vahid Jalalzadeh, criticized France over the detention of Iranian citizen Mahdieh Esfandiari, slamming the action as “hostage-taking” and inconsistent with Paris’s human rights claims.

Jalalzadeh said Esfandiari was detained solely for participating in a Telegram channel supporting the Palestinian people, including women and children, and highlighted the contradiction of being detained by a country that presents itself as a “land of freedom.”

According to Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Foreign Ministry initiated consular, legal, and political measures within 24 hours of learning about Esfandiari’s arrest in March.

The Iranian ambassador in France engaged with the French Foreign Ministry, local police, and the judiciary to follow up on her case.

He confirmed that a lawyer has been assigned to Esfandiari, a 39-year-old academic, and that nearly ten consular visits have taken place, with all legal matters being closely monitored.

Jalalzadeh referred to a recent statement by Iran’s foreign minister indicating that Esfandiari is on a potential exchange list and that a political-consular package has been designed between the two countries.

He expressed hope that the process will soon succeed, allowing Esfandiari to return to Iran.

