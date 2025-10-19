Media WireForeign Policy

Iran FM condemns UK parliament’s drone display

By IFP Media Wire
The Iranian Foreign Minister has described the display of a drone in the British Parliament— attributed to Iran—as a regrettable scene orchestrated by the Israel lobby and its supporters.

Seyed Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that those opposing friendly relations between Iran and Europe are attempting to fabricate narratives that contradict the centuries-old ties between Iran and European nations, including Poland.

In a post on X, Araqchi wrote that Iran remains ready for technical talks and the exchange of documents to clarify the facts, particularly in response to this “ridiculous show.”

Recently, following the participation of Poland’s foreign minister in an anti-Iran performance at the UK Parliament—staged in collaboration with an American-Zionist group and involving claims about the use of Iranian drones in the Russia–Ukraine conflict—Marcin Wilczek, the head of Poland’s mission in Tehran, was summoned to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly and categorically rejected allegations of providing military assistance to Russia in the Ukraine conflict, stressing the need to resolve the issue through dialogue.

 

