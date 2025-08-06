Detained British couple in Iran make first phone call to family after seven months

Lindsay and Craig Forman, both 52, were traveling around the world by motorcycle when they were detained by Iranian authorities in the southeastern city of Kerman. A month later, officials announced they were suspected of spying.

On Tuesday, the couple made brief phone calls from separate prisons in Tehran. Their families confirmed Lindsay is being held at Qarchak women’s prison, while Craig is in Tehran’s Fashafouyeh prison.

“We waited 213 days,” said Joe Bennett, Lindsay’s son. “We hoped, we held our breath, and today, we finally heard their voices. For a moment, the heavy weight of the past seven months lifted.”

The eight-minute call was described as emotional, filled with “laughter and tears.” Despite the relief, Bennett criticized the UK government for not clearly outlining a plan to secure their release, calling the ongoing silence “deeply concerning.”

Kieran Forman, Craig’s son, also described the call as “a huge relief” and said it gave him renewed hope amid ongoing uncertainty.