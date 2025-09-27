Iran recalls envoys from Britain, France, Germany

On September 27, the three European countries triggered the “snapback” mechanism in a letter to the UN Security Council — a process aimed at reimposing UN sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the nuclear deal.

After a 30-day period, this process concluded early Sunday morning, resulting in the reactivation of six previously terminated Security Council resolutions against Iran.

On Friday night, a draft resolution proposed by Russia and China to extend UN Security Council Resolution 2231 for six months failed to pass.

During a Security Council session Friday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that, just as military attacks have failed to achieve their declared objectives, the snapback mechanism will also fail.

Araghchi emphasized that dialogue is the only solution and that Iran will never respond to threats or pressure.