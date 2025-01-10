Tehran hosts large-scale ‘Wayfarers of Quds’ military exercise

The cultural-military exercise, which involved 110,000 participants, was attended by Basij forces from the capital and members of several battalions.

The event showcased the readiness and professional skills of Basij forces in rescue operations and neighborhood defense.

Brigadier General Hassan Hassanzadeh, commander of the IRGC in Greater Tehran, highlighted that the exercise demonstrates the comprehensive readiness of Basij forces to face any threat and sends a message of unity and resilience to the enemies of the Islamic Revolution.

He emphasized the significant participation of youth in the exercise as a testament to the Basij’s capabilities across various domains.

In addition to displaying defense equipment, the exercise included the distribution of 110,000 food packages, 670 sets of household essentials, and numerous school supplies for the needy.

The items were donated by citizens, philanthropists, and Basi resistance bases and will be distributed among those in need in Tehran.