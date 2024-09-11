IFP ExclusiveMiddle East

Iran’s President Pezeshkian pays homage to resistance commanders in Baghdad

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s President Massoud Pezeshkian, who is on a visit to neighboring Iraq as his first foreign trip, paid tribute on Wednesday to the commanders of the resistance movements Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the anti-terror commander of the IRGC’s Quds Forces, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), who were assassinated in a US strike at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

