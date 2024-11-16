Iran reaffirms commitment to pursuing legal action regarding assassination of General Soleimani

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced for years that it is pursuing the assassination case of General Soleimani through legal and judicial resources,” Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said on Friday.

The Iranian mission emphasized that it does not make any comment about the details of the official messages between the two countries.

In pursuing General Soleimani’s assassination case, Iran is completely committed to the recognized principles of international law, it added.

The Iranian mission made the announcement in response to a question regarding a Friday report by the Wall Street Journal. The report cited sources claiming that Iran had given “written assurances” to the Biden administration last month, indicating that it would not attempt to assassinate current US President-elect Donald Trump.

The “secret exchange” was meant to cool tensions between Tehran and Washington amid growing instability in the region, claimed the report.

The US has repeatedly accused Iran of attempting to assassinate American officials in retaliation for the assassination of General Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions. Tehran has denied Washington’s allegation.

The anti-terror commanders were assassinated in a US drone attack authorized by then-President Trump in Iraq in early January 2020.