Media WireInt'l Relations

Iran reaffirms commitment to pursuing legal action regarding assassination of General Soleimani

By IFP Media Wire
General Ghassem Soleimani

Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations has announced that Tehran is resolved to legally pursue assassination case of top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani who was killed by the United States in Iraq nearly five years ago.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced for years that it is pursuing the assassination case of General Soleimani through legal and judicial resources,” Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations said on Friday.

The Iranian mission emphasized that it does not make any comment about the details of the official messages between the two countries.

In pursuing General Soleimani’s assassination case, Iran is completely committed to the recognized principles of international law, it added.

The Iranian mission made the announcement in response to a question regarding a Friday report by the Wall Street Journal. The report cited sources claiming that Iran had given “written assurances” to the Biden administration last month, indicating that it would not attempt to assassinate current US President-elect Donald Trump.

The “secret exchange” was meant to cool tensions between Tehran and Washington amid growing instability in the region, claimed the report.

The US has repeatedly accused Iran of attempting to assassinate American officials in retaliation for the assassination of General Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and their companions. Tehran has denied Washington’s allegation.

The anti-terror commanders were assassinated in a US drone attack authorized by then-President Trump in Iraq in early January 2020.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks