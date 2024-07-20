Iranian president-elect meets martyred commander Gen. Soleimani’s family

Pezeshkian lauded the senior Iranian commander for his efforts to forge unity within the country and region.

He said Lt. Gen. Soleimani was a national figure and at the same time supported the greater Islamic nation with his non-partisan views.

Pezeshkian said, “Martyr Soleimani’s path was the path of unity and empathy. He wouldn’t fight with anyone and wouldn’t exclude anyone. There was no sense of division in any of his messages and words.”

General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), and his companions were assassinated near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020 in a US drone strike authorized by then-US president Donald Trump.

His family asked the Iranian president-elect to continue Iran’s policy of shoring up the resistance movements during his term in office.

They also asked Pezeshkian to make efforts to fulfill the martyred Iranian commander’s dream of bridging the social gaps in the country.