Trump’s envoy reverses stance on Iran nuclear enrichment

“A deal with Iran will only be completed if it is a Trump deal. Any final arrangement must set a framework for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East — meaning that Iran must stop and eliminate its nuclear enrichment and weaponization program,” Witkoff wrote on X.

“It is imperative for the world that we create a tough, fair deal that will endure, and that is what President Trump has asked me to do.”

Witkoff had told Fox News that the conversation with Iran will focus on verification of uranium enrichment, “and ultimately verification on weaponization, that includes missiles, type of missiles that they have stockpiled there, and it includes the trigger for a bomb.”

Witkoff did not mention a demand to fully dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, as other US officials have, saying only that Iran does not need to enrich uranium past 3.67% to run a civilian program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Witkoff led the first round of indirect talks in the Omani capital of Muscat on Saturday.

Both sides described the talks as positive and constructive, with Araghchi saying that the next round is expected to take place on April 19 at the same level.