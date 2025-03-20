Iran summons British, German diplomatic representatives over draft resolution at UNHRC

The summons was issued by Forouzandeh Vadiati, Director General of Human Rights and Women Affairs at the Iranian foreign ministry.

Vadiati presented Iran’s strong protest to the envoys against the “irresponsible and provocative approach” of their governments at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council and initiation of a draft resolution to extend the mandate of the Special Rapporteur and the so-called Fact Finding Mission on Iran.

In the meeting with the German ambassador, the Iranian diplomat condemned the manipulation of the UN Human Rights Council, and the abuse of human rights to exert pressure on the Iranian nation.

She pointed to Berlin’s dark human rights record, citing the European country’s supply of chemical weapons to Saddam Hussein’s regime during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

Vadiati also reminded the British charge d’affaires of his country’s long history of intervention in Iran’s domestic affairs and its anti-Iran stances at the UNHRC.

She denounced the British government’s “unconstructive measures”, emphasizing that such an approach discredits the UN-affiliated human rights institutions and erodes world states’ trust in these bodies.

Vadiati then condemned Germany and the UK’s support for the Israeli regime’s war crimes and genocide against Palestinians; as well as their compliance with the US unilateral sanctions against the Iranian people.

She stressed that the UK and Germany are in no position to claim to be advocating human rights.

The two envoys said they would convey Iran’s protest to their respective governments.