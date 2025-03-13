E3 envoys summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry over UN meeting

During the summon, which was attended by the French and German ambassadors as well as the British chargé d’affaires (in the absence of the ambassador), the Iranian Foreign Ministry conveyed its strong objections to the irresponsible and provocative approach of these three countries and emphasized the following points:

• Iran’s peaceful nuclear program fully complies with its rights and obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement. Iran’s nuclear activities do not contradict the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)—a framework that established voluntary confidence-building measures by Iran in exchange for the lifting of illegal and unjust sanctions. Given the failure of the other parties to fulfill, their commitments, Iran retains the legitimate right, under the JCPOA, to partially or fully suspend its own obligations in response to such violations.

• The closed-door Security Council meeting on Iran’s nuclear program lacks any technical or legal justification and is a politically motivated and provocative move aligned with the unilateral and provocative policies of the United States.

• The decision of the three European countries to comply with the U.S. request for a Security Council session effectively aligns them with the very party that, in 2018, unilaterally and unlawfully withdrew from the JCPOA and grossly violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231, thereby triggering the subsequent deterioration of the agreement.

• Only days ago, the IAEA Board of Governors held a meeting in which countries expressed their views on Iran’s nuclear program. The convening of the Security Council meeting on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program is a form of destructive interference and a discrediting act against the technical mission of the Agency and jeopardizes the normal course of Iran-IAEA cooperation.

The ambassadors of the three European countries stated that they would relay Iran’s position to their respective capitals.