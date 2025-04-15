Iranian teacher suspended over alleged student corporal punishment

Hashem Nazemi-Jalal, Kordestan’s Education Director General, confirmed that the accused teacher was suspended pending a final ruling by the provincial disciplinary committee.

“Given the sensitivity of the case, an emergency session of the administrative violations board was convened at 9 PM last night to expedite proceedings,” he stated on Tuesday.

Nazemi-Jalal noted that while a fair review may take time, the ministry has approved invoking Article 13 of Iran’s Civil Servants Disciplinary Code, authorizing a three-month suspension during the investigation.

Local parents’ groups have demanded stricter oversight, while teachers’ associations emphasize due process for the accused educator.