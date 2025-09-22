Iran marks start of school year with ‘Blossom Festival’ for first graders

The symbolic ceremony, attended by Education Minister Alireza Kazemi and senior officials, took place at a school in Tehran and was replicated across the country. A first‑grade pupil rang the “Blossom Bell,” followed by the minister and his deputy.

According to official figures, more than 16.5 million students will attend classes this year, including over 9.2 million in primary schools. Of these, about 1.26 million six‑year‑olds are entering first grade for the first time.

Kazemi paid tribute to students killed in the conflict with Israel in June, encouraged children to value their teachers, and urged parents’ cooperation in raising a capable future generation.

He highlighted Iranian students’ achievements in global academic competitions and sports, despite international sanctions.

Tehran’s education chief, Majid Parsa, said the capital will host 88,000 new first graders this year and pledged to promote Iranian‑Islamic identity in schools.