Featured NewsEducationIFP Exclusive

Iran marks start of school year with ‘Blossom Festival’ for first graders

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran School Girls

Iran’s Ministry of Education has launched the new academic year for first‑grade students with the nationwide “Blossom Festival”, held on Monday ahead of the official school opening on Tuesday.

The symbolic ceremony, attended by Education Minister Alireza Kazemi and senior officials, took place at a school in Tehran and was replicated across the country. A first‑grade pupil rang the “Blossom Bell,” followed by the minister and his deputy.

According to official figures, more than 16.5 million students will attend classes this year, including over 9.2 million in primary schools. Of these, about 1.26 million six‑year‑olds are entering first grade for the first time.

Kazemi paid tribute to students killed in the conflict with Israel in June, encouraged children to value their teachers, and urged parents’ cooperation in raising a capable future generation.

He highlighted Iranian students’ achievements in global academic competitions and sports, despite international sanctions.

Tehran’s education chief, Majid Parsa, said the capital will host 88,000 new first graders this year and pledged to promote Iranian‑Islamic identity in schools.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks