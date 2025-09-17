Samineh Baghcheban, founder of deaf education institutions, dies at 97

Born on March 24, 1927, in Tabriz, Ms. Baghcheban was the daughter of Jabbar Baghcheban, the pioneer of deaf education in Iran. Baghcheban authored acclaimed children’s books such as “The Wooden Bridge” and “Nowruz and Kites”, both recognized by the Children’s Book Council of Iran.

She also translated and produced materials in sign language and promoted folklore for deaf children.

A graduate of Columbia University in deaf education and speech therapy, Ms. Baghcheban played a key role in teacher training and curriculum development. Her funeral is expected to be held in Tehran on Thursday.