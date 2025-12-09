Three Shahid Beheshti University scholars ranked among top one percent most-cited worldwide

The Tehran-based university announced on Tuesday that faculty members Alireza Sharifi, Saeed Reza Kheradpisheh, and Samad Nejad-Ebrahimi were included in the latest list of highly cited researchers published by the Essential Science Indicators (ESI) database.

A total of 1,142 Iranian scholars were featured in this year’s ranking.

The ESI list, released every two months, is based on citation data recorded in the Web of Science over the past decade and highlights researchers whose work has had significant global impact.

According to the report, Nejad-Ebrahimi has been consistently listed among the top one percent for the past five years, reflecting the sustained influence and high quality of his scientific output.

University officials stated that the presence of these scholars in the global ranking underscores Shahid Beheshti University’s strong research standing and its growing visibility in international academia, adding that such recognition contributes to strengthening Iran’s overall scientific reputation.