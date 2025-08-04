Mohammad Hossein Omid appointed as president of University of Tehran

The session took place at the council’s secretariat and focused on evaluating the academic, research, and administrative qualifications of the candidates.

According to the council, Mohammad Hossein Omid was officially approved as the new president of the University of Tehran following a vote by the committee members.

Khosropanah, who also chairs the university presidents’ approval committee, stated that all proposed individuals underwent careful evaluation.

Among those confirmed were Mohammad Hassanzadeh Mahmoudabad (University of Mohaghegh Ardebili), Alireza Afsharifar (Shiraz University), Hamid Taheri (Imam Khomeini International University), Adel Si-o-Seh Mardeh (University of Kurdistan), and others. The appointment of Dr. Fariba Mohammadi as head of the Sports Science Research Institute was also confirmed at the meeting.