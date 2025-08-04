Monday, August 4, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEducation

Mohammad Hossein Omid appointed as president of University of Tehran

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran's Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution has held a meeting led by its Secretary, Hojjatoleslam Abdolhossein Khosropanah, where the proposed presidents of 11 universities were confirmed.

The session took place at the council’s secretariat and focused on evaluating the academic, research, and administrative qualifications of the candidates.

According to the council, Mohammad Hossein Omid was officially approved as the new president of the University of Tehran following a vote by the committee members.

Khosropanah, who also chairs the university presidents’ approval committee, stated that all proposed individuals underwent careful evaluation.

Among those confirmed were Mohammad Hassanzadeh Mahmoudabad (University of Mohaghegh Ardebili), Alireza Afsharifar (Shiraz University), Hamid Taheri (Imam Khomeini International University), Adel Si-o-Seh Mardeh (University of Kurdistan), and others. The appointment of Dr. Fariba Mohammadi as head of the Sports Science Research Institute was also confirmed at the meeting.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks