Iran’s New School Year opens with president’s attendance

The ceremony marked the return of nearly 16 million students to classrooms across the country after a three-month hiatus.

According to the Ministry of Education, students will attend lessons in 123,000 schools and 665,000 classes nationwide.

Of these, over nine million are in primary education, while nearly seven million being enrolled in secondary schools, technical and vocational programs.

More than 1.4 million students are studying in 8,000 vocational high schools.

Authorities emphasized this year’s theme, “Expanding Educational Justice for Iran – For Schools,” which highlights efforts to address shortages, eliminate under-resourced classrooms, and improve the quality of public education.

The entry of new teachers into the system is expected to ensure that no classroom remains without an instructor.

The Education Ministry also reported the completion of 2,400 new educational facilities, part of 7,700 currently under construction, with more schools set to open later this month.

Meanwhile, 110,000 classrooms have been renovated, and charitable donors funded nearly 60 percent of new schools built in the past three years.