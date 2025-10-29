Iran offers online education to Afghan students who returned home

Nader Yarahmadi, head of the Bureau for Foreign Nationals and Immigrants’ Affairs at the Ministry of Interior, said that around 280,000 Afghan students left Iran after the enforcement of new migration regulations earlier this year.

“We are fully prepared to offer distance education to those who have returned to Afghanistan and can even provide our registration platform free of charge,” he stated, adding that families would only need to cover internet costs.

Yarahmadi noted that about 300,000 legally registered Afghan students have already enrolled for the new academic year in Iran.

He attributed the lack of response to the distance-learning initiative to families’ preference to keep their children studying in Iran rather than returning home.

He emphasized that Iran remains committed to ensuring that Afghan children who have returned to their country do not miss out on education and is ready to cooperate with private and international organizations to support the program.