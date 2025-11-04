89 Tehran univ. scholars named among top 2% of scientists worldwide

The list, compiled under the supervision of Professor John P.A. Ioannidis, is recognized as one of the most credible international assessments of scientific impact and research excellence.

The ranking is based on citation metrics and overall scientific influence using data from the Scopus database. Indicators such as the total number of citations, h-index, hm-index, authorship position, and a composite c-score are considered in determining the researchers’ placement.

The selected Iranian scholars represent a wide range of disciplines across the University of Tehran, including agriculture and natural resources, engineering, basic sciences, interdisciplinary technologies, psychology, management, veterinary medicine, and environmental studies.

Among the distinguished names are Hassan Etesami, Morteza Aghbashlou, and Zahra Emamjomeh from the Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Hamed Mirzadeh Sultanpour, Reza Tavakoli-Moghadam, and Saeed Sheibani from the Faculty of Engineering; and Mohammadreza Ganjali, Taher Alizadeh, and Farzaneh Shemirani from the Faculty of Science.

Additionally, Ali-Akbar Mousavi-Movahedi and Ali-Akbar Sabouri from the Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics, as well as Omid Alizadeh and Ali Gholami from the Institute of Geophysics, were recognized for their significant contributions.