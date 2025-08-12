Tuesday, August 12, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveEducation

Iran expands quantum research across nine leading universities

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran University

Iran has launched a major initiative to expand quantum laboratories across nine leading universities. Thta's according to Secretary of Iran's National Quantum Committee Vahid Jansari.

Iran’s quantum infrastructure includes a national laboratory with high-cost facilities, several mission-driven quantum centers, research labs at universities, and educational laboratories.

Three quantum centers have so far received the largest investments, while critical infrastructure at the national laboratory has been completed.

Nearly all active experimental quantum researchers in Iran have received financial support, with previously unfunded groups now included in this year’s program.

Six underfunded research labs have been equipped and financed in 2025, with additional facilities set to receive backing later this year.

The expansion focuses on Sharif University of Technology, University of Tehran, Isfahan University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University, Iran University of Science and Technology, Kharazmi University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman and Shiraz University.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks