Iran expands quantum research across nine leading universities

Iran’s quantum infrastructure includes a national laboratory with high-cost facilities, several mission-driven quantum centers, research labs at universities, and educational laboratories.

Three quantum centers have so far received the largest investments, while critical infrastructure at the national laboratory has been completed.

Nearly all active experimental quantum researchers in Iran have received financial support, with previously unfunded groups now included in this year’s program.

Six underfunded research labs have been equipped and financed in 2025, with additional facilities set to receive backing later this year.

The expansion focuses on Sharif University of Technology, University of Tehran, Isfahan University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University, Iran University of Science and Technology, Kharazmi University, Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, Shahid Bahonar University of Kerman and Shiraz University.