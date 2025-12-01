IFP ExclusiveEducation

University of Tehran leads world in terms of highly cited researchers, new report shows

By IFP Editorial Staff

According to the latest joint findings by Elsevier and a team of researchers from Stanford University, Tehran University of Medical Sciences and the University of Tehran hold the highest number of researchers ranked among the world’s top two percent most cited academics.

As reported on Monday by the University of Tehran’s Public Relations Office, citing data released by the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC), 114 researchers from the University of Tehran were listed among the globally top-cited holars for the one-year citation window of 2024.

The report points to outstanding contributions across a wide range of scientific fields, hailing the university’s growing international impact.

The University of Tehran’s highly cited researchers include leading figures such as Ali Asghar Heidari, Morteza Aghbashloo, Mohammadreza Ganjali, Reza Tavakoli Moghaddam, and many others recognized for their significant scientific influence.

