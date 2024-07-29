IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Four-member terrorist team nabbed in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan province

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian forces

Iranian security forces have arrested a four-member team affiliated to the terrorist group known as Jaish al-Adl, who were planning to carry out sabotage operations inside Iran, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

This terrorist team was arrested on Monday in the village of Ghaderabad in the Khash region of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The detainees were responsible for transferring explosive shipments inside Iran.

From this terrorist group, 10 firearms, 3 RPG missiles, 4 radio devices, and some ammunition were discovered and seized before any sabotage action could be carried out.

The terrorist group Jaish al-Adl has been responsible for many terrorist operations inside Iran. The Islamic Republic of Iran says this group is supported by the US and Israel.

