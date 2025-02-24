Terrorist group Jaish al-Adl claims responsibility for assassination of Iranian police officer in Khash

The victim, identified as Colonel Mohammad Reza Sanadi, was reportedly shot dead while on duty.

The so-called Jaish al-Adl terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a statement, the group admitted to targeting Colonel Sanadi.

Local police officials confirmed that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

“Investigations are ongoing, and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice,” a spokesperson stated.

Further details will be released as the situation develops.

Iran faces security challenges in the region, particularly in areas bordering Pakistan, where militant groups like Jaish al-Adl have been active.

The group has been involved in several attacks targeting Iranian security forces and civilians in recent years.

On Saturday, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on the office of a major foundation responsible for providing housing for the deprived in the provincial city of Chabahar.