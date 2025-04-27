Iranian canoeing champion dies in tragic port explosion

The accident, which occurred at the port’s dock, resulted in severe casualties, including the death of Nozarzadeh, who had earned recognition in national and provincial water sports competitions.

In a statement issued shortly after the incident, the Iranian Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs extended its condolences, honoring the memory of all those who lost their lives in the tragic explosion.

The latest death toll from the explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port stands at 28. Over 700 individuals were injured, of whom approximately 400 have been discharged from hospitals. Around 300 others remain hospitalized, and a number of those requiring further medical care are scheduled to be transferred to hospitals in Shiraz, Kerman, and Tehran.