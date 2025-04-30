IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Iranian newspaper urges transparency on port blast: “You can’t lock news in a safe”

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Jomhuri-e Eslami newspaper has issued a stark warning to Iranian authorities, arguing that suppressing news only fuels misinformation.

In an editorial on Wednesday, the paper stressed that if officials fail to provide accurate and timely information, biased media will fill the void with false narratives.

“News is slippery and cannot be contained. If you don’t report it, others will. If you don’t communicate the truth precisely, false versions will spread until they’re accepted as fact,” the editorial stated.

The piece specifically referenced the recent events in Bandar Abbas, calling it a “painful saga” that requires thorough examination from all angles. It urged security and judicial bodies to investigate meticulously, leaving no detail unscrutinized.

The newspaper highlighted a growing “collective unconscious distrust” toward official news sources as a deeper issue.

“Rebuilding trust requires transparency, not censorship,” the editorial argued. “You can silence some voices, but you can’t untangle the knots in people’s minds.”

The paper criticized authorities for repeatedly losing the “first narrative” advantage, allowing others to shape public perception before official channels respond. “By the time we react, the damage is often irreversible,” it said.

The editorial concluded with a rallying cry, “We must turn this threat into an opportunity by ensuring timely, honest reporting.”

The Saturday blast in southern Iranian port of Shahid Rajaeee left scores dead and hundreds injured, but the cause has not been announced yet.

