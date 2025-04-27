Death toll from Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port explosion rises to 40

Many others remain hospitalized with severe injuries, and authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as rescue and medical efforts persist.

In a gesture of national mourning and solidarity with the grieving families, Tehran’s iconic Milad Tower went dark on Sunday night from 9 to 10 PM local time.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President, Masoud Pezeshkian, personally visited the hospital where many of the injured are receiving treatment.

During his visit, President Pezeshkian, a heart specialist, engaged with the victims, offering medical advice, emotional support, and words of comfort to help boost the morale of the survivors.

The Iranian government and emergency services remain fully mobilized to provide aid to the affected families, and numerous public figures and institutions have joined in expressing their condolences and solidarity with the people of Hormozgan during this national tragedy.

The cause of the blast has yet to be determined.