Iranian interior minister: Those accused of negligence in Bandar Abbas incident being questioned

Speaking to the IRIB, Momeni added that so far, there have been 46 fatalities, and the number of unidentified bodies is nearly equal to the number of missing persons and corpses.

According to the interior minister, police forensic identification teams are working on the matter and the number of injured has decreased to 120.

Momeni underlined that a committee has been formed to investigate the causes of the Shahid Rajaee Port fire. He added that there were shortcomings in this incident, including failure to observe safety protocols, as well as lapses in passive defense measures, and some of those responsible for the negligence have been summoned for questioning.

He also underscored the need for a thorough analysis of why goods remained at the port and called for a report to be prepared for the government.

The interior minister noted that Russia had sent several planes, which, fortunately, have not been needed so far.