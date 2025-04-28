Number of deaths rises to 70 in Shahid Rajaee Port incident

Mohammad Ashouri noted that search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the explosions. Ashouri said an operation has started to remove the containers damaged or destroyed by the blasts from the site.

He said Shahid Rajaee Port covers an area of 2,400 hectares, adding that the explosions and fires happened only in a piece of land with an area of 15 hectares.

He noted that despite that, the severity of the explosions and fires created conditions that made the crisis multifaceted.

The governor of Hormozgan underlined that rescue and relief operations and the relocation of containers are still ongoing, saying it will take several days to two weeks to clean up and fully secure the area for the situation to return to normal.