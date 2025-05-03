Families of missing victims rally outside site of Iran port blast

Holding photographs of their loved ones, the protesters demanded clarity on the fate of those still unaccounted for, Fars News Agency reported.

“We urge the authorities to return the bodies of our loved ones without further delay”, one participant told Fars.

Meanwhile, efforts are still underway to confirm the identities of the deceased.

Earlier on Saturday, the director general of the Hormozgan Province Forensic Medicine Organization announced that three more bodies had been identified, bringing the total number of identified victims to 36.

Due to the severity of the explosion and subsequent fire, several of the recovered bodies were initially unrecognizable. The incident claimed the lives of at least 70 individuals.

The deadly explosion happened last Saturday Shahid Rajaee Port, one of Iran’s key commercial hubs located near the Strait of Hormuz. The blast triggered a massive fire.

An official investigation into the cause of the incident is ongoing, and authorities continue to work to identify the deceased and provide answers to grieving families.