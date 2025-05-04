Final death toll from Iran port explosion revised to 57

Previously reported at 70 fatalities, the number was corrected following forensic examinations and family reports. According to the statement, remains recovered from various areas near the blast site—initially believed to belong to multiple individuals—were confirmed to be parts of single bodies that had been severely fragmented.

As a result, the final count stands at 57 victims, including 46 identified bodies and 11 individuals still missing.

Over 1,000 others were also wounded in the immense explosion that rocked the container port, which is located in Bandar Abbas and handles 80 million tons of goods a year.