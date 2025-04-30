IFP ExclusiveLocal

Iranian gov’t spokesperson says ‘human error’ likely caused deadly port fire, rules out sabotage

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranian Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani stated on Wednesday that initial investigations into the massive fire at Shahid Rajaei Port in southern Iran suggest human error was the likely cause, while ruling out sabotage.

Speaking to reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting, Mohajerani denied any cover-up of information regarding Saturday’s incident that left scores dead and hundreds injured, saying, “We have no reason to hide the truth from people.”

She confirmed that port operations had resumed normally the day after the fire, with no damage to essential goods shipments.

The spokesperson provided an update on the casualty toll, confirming 70 deaths in the incident.

She emphasized that authorities were waiting for final expert reports before determining responsibility, but promised full transparency.

Mohajerani also addressed the potential impeachment of the Roads Minister Farzaneh Sadegh by parliament over the blast, calling it legislators’ constitutional right while urging them to avoid politicizing the matter.

Iranian authorities have launched a probe into the incident, with the interior minister expected to announce the results to the public, but no date has been specified.

