Iranian newspaper criticizes handling of port explosion, calls for stronger security measures

The editorial highlights several key concerns, underlining the port, a vital economic hub, lacked adequate security protections despite its strategic importance.

Authorities provided delayed and unclear information about the blast, allowing foreign media to shape narratives with speculation, it deplored.

The newspaper also questioned the effectiveness of forming multiple investigation committees that often fail to deliver public results.

Noting the explosion occurred during sensitive Iran-US negotiations in Oman, the piece suggested possible sabotage attempts by opponents of diplomacy, including Israel and domestic hardliners.

Regardless of the cause, the incident exposed systemic security failures that have plagued Iran in recent years, Jomhuri-e Eslami stressed.

The editorial called for concrete actions rather than bureaucratic responses, suggesting consolidating oversight into a single accountable body, implementing immediate security upgrades at all major ports, and establishing transparent crisis communication protocols.

It warned that without fundamental reforms, similar incidents could recur at other critical infrastructure sites.

The Saturday blast at Shahid Rajaei Port, in southern Iran, left dozens killed and hundreds injured, causing significant damage.