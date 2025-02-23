Jaish al-Adl terror group claims responsibility for bomb attack in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan

The notorious terror outfit with headquarters in Pakistan, in a brief statement, said it was behind the explosion of the sound bomb at the office of the Housing Foundation of Islamic Revolution in Chabahar County.

The official news agency IRNA quoted Mehdi Shamsabadi, prosecutor of the provincial capital of Zahedan, as saying that the blast took place at 10:30 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Saturday, leaving no casualties.

Shamsabadi added that local authorities have issued necessary orders, emphasizing that intelligence and security forces have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to the Mehr news agency, the force of the explosion partly damaged the building.

Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are believed to be linked to foreign intelligence services.

On October 26 last year, ten members of Iran’s law enforcement forces were killed in a terrorist attack in the Gohar Kuh district of Taftan County in the province.

The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assault, which was one of the deadliest in the province in recent months.

The group has carried out numerous terrorist attacks in Iran, primarily in Sistan and Baluchestan. Its tactics include the abduction of border guards as well as targeting civilians and police stations within the province to incite chaos and disorder.