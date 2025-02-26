Media WireSecurity

Two terrorists killed, six captured in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan

Iran Police

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's Ministry of Intelligence in a joint operation killed two foreign terrorists in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, in Southeastern Iran, and captured six others.

As part of the ongoing “Martyrs of Security” operational exercise, a joint operation by the IRGC Ground Forces’ Quds Headquarters and the Ministry of Intelligence in Chabahar city led to the arrest of six members of an operational team from the terrorist group known as Jaish al-Adl, with one individual killed.

Later in the “Martyrs of Security” exercise, the number of killed members of the terrorist team increased to two. The deceased individuals were of non-Iranian nationality.

The operation by the IRGC and the Ministry of Intelligence to cleanse the region of terrorists continues.

