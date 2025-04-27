IFP ExclusiveEurope

Russia deploys emergency teams to Iran after major port explosion

By IFP Editorial Staff

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the immediate dispatch of emergency specialists to Iran following a massive explosion at a port in southern Hormozgan province.

The Russian Embassy in Tehran confirmed on Sunday that the deployment came at Iran’s official request.

Aircraft carrying teams from Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) are en route with fire containment experts, the embassy announced.

The Russian Embassy stated, “We wish success to both Russian responders and their Iranian counterparts in saving lives and protecting this vital economic hub.”

The specialists will assist local crews battling ongoing fires at the strategic Shahid Rajaee port, where the Saturday blast has so far killed 28 and injured about 750 people.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian traveled to Bandar Abbas on Sunday to personally oversee response efforts.

He had previously dispatched the interior minister and coordinated crisis measures through emergency meetings since the incident began.

Authorities continue investigating the explosion’s cause.

