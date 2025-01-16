IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

15 terrorists arrested in Iran’s southeast

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Police

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Force (IRGC) announced the arrest of 15 terrorists during an anti-terror operation in the country's southeast.

In a statement, the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC  said the terrorists were arrested during the “Martyrs of Security” operational exercise in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Based on intelligence reports of terrorist activity along the Iran-Pakistan border, IRGC forces—in collaboration with intelligence agents—executed a precise ground operation with aerial support from combat helicopters and UAVs.

The statement also noted the seizure of significant quantities of weapons and ammunition during the operation, which aimed to clear the region of armed groups and terrorist elements.

The southeastern borders of Iran, which are frequently targeted by armed groups and terrorist organizations, remain a sensitive and strategic area. These groups, often operating from hideouts along the Iran-Pakistan border, have a history of launching deadly attacks against both security forces and civilians.

