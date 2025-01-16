15 terrorists arrested in Iran’s southeast

In a statement, the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC said the terrorists were arrested during the “Martyrs of Security” operational exercise in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Based on intelligence reports of terrorist activity along the Iran-Pakistan border, IRGC forces—in collaboration with intelligence agents—executed a precise ground operation with aerial support from combat helicopters and UAVs.

The statement also noted the seizure of significant quantities of weapons and ammunition during the operation, which aimed to clear the region of armed groups and terrorist elements.

The southeastern borders of Iran, which are frequently targeted by armed groups and terrorist organizations, remain a sensitive and strategic area. These groups, often operating from hideouts along the Iran-Pakistan border, have a history of launching deadly attacks against both security forces and civilians.