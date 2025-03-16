Armed attack in southeastern Iran kills IRGC guard, injures another

The victims, identified as brothers Musa Bamri and Houshang Bamri, were traveling in a private vehicle when they were targeted by gunfire in Taftan County.

Musa Bamri was killed on the spot, while his brother Houshang sustained injuries and is receiving treatment.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though Tasnim News Agency, citing the Sistan and Baluchestan Police, attributed the assault to “mercenaries linked to a terrorist group,” reportedly the so-called Jaish al-Adl, which is based in neighboring Pakistan.

The attack occurred on the Khash-Zahedan route, a region prone to militancy by several separatist and terrorist groups.

The IRGC has been actively securing the area, which borders Pakistan and faces cross-border security challenges.