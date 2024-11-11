Five volunteer forces killed in terrorist attack in southeastern Iran

The attack took place in ​​Sirkan district of the border region of Saravan, located near Pakistan, on Sunday, according to a report by Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force.

Following the attack, the units stationed in the region were quickly dispatched to the area, and security forces are in pursuit of the terrorists. The victims were native to the region.

The border region of Saravan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province has over the past years been the scene of clashes between the Iranian security forces and terrorist groups and drug traffickers.

Back in May, five Iranian border guards were killed in clashes with armed terrorists and anti-Islamic Revolution groups in the Maze-Sar area of Saravan.

Also in April, a senior Iranian police officer was killed in a terrorist attack in the southeastern province after unidentified assailants launched a surprise attack on him.