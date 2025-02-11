Iran border guards rescue 250 stranded Afghan Nationals amid severe snowstorm

Hojjat Sadeghi, the prosecutor of Taybad, bodering Afghanistan, confirmed the rescue operation, stating that the Afghan nationals were provided with medical and welfare services to stabilize their condition before being processed for legal repatriation to Afghanistan.

Sadeghi emphasized that the border areas remain unsafe for illegal crossings, particularly during extreme weather conditions.

He also noted that since the beginning of the current year, over 1,400 undocumented Afghan nationals have been intercepted and returned to Afghanistan through the Dogharoon international border crossing, located 18 kilometers from Taybad.

Sadeghi reiterated Iran’s firm stance on preventing illegal border crossings, warning that violators would face strict legal action.