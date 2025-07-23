IFP ExclusiveSecurity

Two border police officers killed in militant attack near western Iranian border

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Border Guard

Two Iranian border police officers were killed and another was wounded following an armed attack on a border outpost in Baneh County, western Iran, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to a statement, the incident occurred during a confrontation between Iranian border forces and members of an anti-Iranian militant group.

The attackers targeted the Siranband border station, leading to a firefight that resulted in the deaths of two border guards and left one other injured.

Security forces are reportedly investigating the incident, and no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The region has witnessed periodic clashes between Iranian security forces and various armed groups operating along the western borders, particularly in the Kurdish-populated areas near the Iraqi border.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks