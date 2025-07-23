Two border police officers killed in militant attack near western Iranian border

According to a statement, the incident occurred during a confrontation between Iranian border forces and members of an anti-Iranian militant group.

The attackers targeted the Siranband border station, leading to a firefight that resulted in the deaths of two border guards and left one other injured.

Security forces are reportedly investigating the incident, and no group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The region has witnessed periodic clashes between Iranian security forces and various armed groups operating along the western borders, particularly in the Kurdish-populated areas near the Iraqi border.