Iranian border guards seize nearly 12 tons of narcotics in six months

Brigadier General Ahmad-Ali Goudarzi said the operations were carried out along Iran’s southeastern, eastern, and southern frontiers, including Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He noted that the confiscated substances included opium, crystal meth, heroin, and hashish.

“Through intelligence-led operations and close surveillance of land and sea borders, our forces dismantled several major smuggling networks,” General Goudarzi said during a visit to a display of seized contraband in Sistan and Baluchestan.

He confirmed that 253 suspected traffickers were arrested and 11 armed smugglers were killed in clashes with security forces.

Iran, which shares more than 8,700 kilometers of land and maritime borders, lies on a major transit route for narcotics originating from Afghanistan, the world’s largest producer of opium.

Authorities say they are intensifying counter-narcotics efforts despite the heavy cost to security personnel.

General Goudarzi emphasized that most seizures took place along southeastern borders and praised local residents for cooperating with border forces in confronting drug trafficking.