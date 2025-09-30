Iran dismisses rumors of poppy cultivation, reaffirms opposition to narcotics production

Speaking on a state television program, Mohammad Zarei said nearly 300 million people worldwide use some form of narcotic substance, with around 500,000 deaths each year linked to drug abuse.

He described addiction as one of the most serious social challenges globally, surpassing the toll of natural disasters and wars.

Zarei highlighted Iran’s heavy sacrifices in the fight against drug trafficking, noting that the country has lost nearly 4,000 personnel and more than 12,000 have been injured over the past four decades.

He emphasized that Iran, located on a major drug transit route, has borne significant costs for global security.

Addressing recent speculation, Zarei stated: “The policy of Iran, which is resolute opposition to poppy cultivation and narcotics production, remains firm.”

He clarified that while discussions exist over meeting medical needs for opioid-based medicines, no decision has been made to allow cultivation, and any such move would involve controlled production of a specific non-opium variety for pharmaceutical purposes only.

He concluded that Iran will continue to strengthen laws and enforcement against illegal cultivation, with harsher penalties under review in parliament.