Top Iranian general: Eastern border sealing progressing rapidly

Bagheri made the announcement while inspecting the latest measures for securing and sealing the eastern borders. “The project is being implemented using scientific principles and successful past experiences, and remains one of the top priorities of the Armed Forces,” Bagheri said.

He also praised the Islamic Revolutiona Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces for using indigenous engineering capabilities to play a key role in completing the southeastern border sealing initiative.

According to the chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, the project is aimed at enhancing border security, countering terrorist group activities, preventing illegal immigration, and combating drug trafficking. Iran has been grappling with such challenges over the past decades.

The country is now facing an influx of illegal immigrants from neighboring Afghanistan, which has put a huge strain on Iran’s economy.