Iran FM: Tehran only negotiates with US on nuclear issues, sanctions

Speaking on Saturday at the conclusion of the third round of indirect Iran-US talks in Muscat, Araqchi said the negotiations this time were more serious than before and that the discussions had gradually moved toward more substantive, technical, and detailed matters.

When asked about speculation over whether the agenda of these talks might change, Araqchi responded: “Absolutely not. I clearly state that our topic is solely the nuclear issue, and we will not negotiate any other matter. When we say ‘nuclear,’ we mean building confidence in Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.”

Referring to the differences between the two sides on both major and minor issues, he added that further reviews would take place in their respective capitals before the next meeting to explore ways to resolve these disagreements.

The head of Iran’s diplomatic apparatus continued: “It was quite evident that both sides were serious and engaged in the talks with determination, which in itself creates an atmosphere that gives us hope for progress. However, this optimism remains extremely cautious.”

He added that in the next meeting, an expert from the Atomic Energy Organization might join the discussions, as they had reached a stage where more technical nuclear discussions were necessary.

Regarding the willingness of both parties, Araqchi stated: “Both sides demonstrated their determination to make progress. But sometimes, willingness alone is not enough.”

The Iranian Foreign Minister added: “I am satisfied with the progress and pace of the negotiations, and I believe the process is moving in a good and satisfactory direction. The atmosphere is positive. There is seriousness on both sides, and I believe there is willingness as well. We are fully committed, but can an agreement be reached? I am hopeful, yet very cautious.