Trump admits Putin may not be interested in ending Ukraine war

In a Truth Social post published shortly after he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican, Trump said that “there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities and towns, over the last few days.”

Russia has intensified its strikes against civilian areas in Ukraine as Trump pushes for a peace deal, with a Russian attack killing at least 12 civilians and injuring around 90 in Kyiv on April 24.

“It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through banking or secondary sanctions?” Trump added.

The U.S. president has repeatedly threatened economic repercussions against Russia over its delays in peace talks, but has yet to make the move.

The comments also come as unusual criticism against Putin, as Trump has largely adopted amicable rhetoric toward the Russian leader while being more critical of Zelensky.

Earlier this week, Trump accused Zelensky of harming negotiations after the Ukrainian leader ruled out recognizing Russian annexation of Crimea as part of a potential peace deal.

The U.S. peace proposal has reportedly included Washington de jure recognizing Russia’s hold over the peninsula, as well as de facto accepting Russian control over other regions in the Ukrainian east and south.

In turn, Ukraine and its European allies reportedly shared a proposal calling for robust security guarantees, a full and unconditional ceasefire, and no discussion of territorial concessions before a truce is established.

Zelensky and Trump met on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral in the Vatican earlier on April 26, marking their first meeting since their explosive encounter in the White House in February.

Zelensky stated the meeting has the potential to become “historic” and focused on a ceasefire and ways to ensure sustainable peace.