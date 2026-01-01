US finds Ukraine did not try to kill Putin in alleged drone strike: NBC News

Ukraine had been aiming to hit a military target in the same region as the Russian president’s country residence, the source said.

The director of the CIA, John Ratcliffe, briefed President Donald Trump on the issue earlier Wednesday. Afterward, Trump posted a link to a New York Post editorial that said Ukraine had been falsely accused of attacking Putin with the headline “Putin ‘attack’ bluster shows Russia is the one standing in the way of peace.”

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that he was “very angry” after Putin claimed in a phone conversation that Ukrainian drones had attacked his residence on the shore of Lake Valdai in the northern Russian region of Novgorod.

The phone call on Monday followed a nearly three-hour meeting the day before between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

Trump and Zelensky stated after the meeting that they were “very close” to a deal, an assessment the Kremlin agreed with on Monday though it continued to make hard-line territorial demands.

Zelensky vehemently rejected Russia’s allegation in posts on social media, accusing Moscow of trying to sabotage peace negotiations.

“Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump’s team,” Zelensky wrote on X.

“This alleged ‘residence strike’ story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia’s own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies,” he added.