IFP ExclusiveForeign PolicySelected

Iran denies missile program discussed in indirect talks with US

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esmael baghaei

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei has dismissed reports that the country's missile and defense capabilities were discussed during the latest round of indirect negotiations with the US.

“The country’s defensive and missile power has not been and is not subject to negotiations,” the spokesman stated on Saturday.

The talks are primarily focused on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), with Oman continuing to facilitate communication between the two sides, he explained.

The third phase of talks, mediated by Oman, began on Saturday in Muscat.

The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, while the US side is headed by Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff.

Technical discussions are being handled by deputy-level officials, including Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s political deputy foreign minister, and Kazem Gharibabadi, who oversees international legal affairs.

The US technical team is being led by Michael Anton, a National Security Council spokesman.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks