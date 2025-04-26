Iran denies missile program discussed in indirect talks with US

“The country’s defensive and missile power has not been and is not subject to negotiations,” the spokesman stated on Saturday.

The talks are primarily focused on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), with Oman continuing to facilitate communication between the two sides, he explained.

The third phase of talks, mediated by Oman, began on Saturday in Muscat.

The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, while the US side is headed by Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Steve Witkoff.

Technical discussions are being handled by deputy-level officials, including Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s political deputy foreign minister, and Kazem Gharibabadi, who oversees international legal affairs.

The US technical team is being led by Michael Anton, a National Security Council spokesman.