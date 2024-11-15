Spokesman: Around two dozen Terrorists killed, scores arrested in southeastern Iran

Major General Ahmad Shafaei, the spokesperson for the military exercises, said on Friday that due to the sacrifices made by the IRGC’s Ground Force Quds Base in the province, scores of Zionist-affiliated terrorists were killed and apprehended, while seven others surrendered in Sistan and Baluchestan.

The spokesman added that the weapons seized from the terrorists are among the most advanced models in the world, proving their affiliation with the intelligence service of the Zionist regime.

He also highlighted that many of those arrested are non-Iranian mercenaries hired by foreign intelligence services.

In addition to the local IRGC Quds Base, the provincial Intelligence Department and popular forces are involved in the anti-terror operation in southeastern Iran.