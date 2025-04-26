Number of fatalities, injuries rise in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port explosions, fires

Eskandar Momeni added that the incident also left 750 people injured including 212 people who were treated on an outpatient basis.

Momeni suggested that the fires caused by the explosions are raging on in the port and voiced hope that firefighters will put them out in the coming hours.

According to the interior minister, winds are whipping up the fires, making it a bit difficult for the firefighters to contain them.

Meanwhile, videos and photos posted online show that the fires have spread to other parts of Shahid Rajaee Port, causing more containers to explode.

The cause of the initial explosions is under investigation.

Some people have claimed foul play is to blame for the incident. But government officials are warning against any speculation before authorities get to the bottom of the matter.

The Iranian interior minister flew to Bandar Abbas to oversee the probe into the blasts and the ensuing fires upon direct orders by President Masoud Pezeshkian.